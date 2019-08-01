AC Milan finalised the signing of forward Rafael Leao from Lille in a deal reportedly worth €30million.

Leao, 20, has agreed a five-year contract to become Marco Giampaolo's third signing for the Rossoneri.

An announcement of Flamengo defender Leo Duarte as the fourth new addition at San Siro is expected soon.

Serie A giant Milan finalised the capture of Portugal Under-21 international Leao after Patrick Cutrone's move to Wolves.

Leao scored eight Ligue 1 goals for Lille last season after progressing through the youth system at Sporting CP.

A starting XI place appears up for grabs in Giampaolo's preferred 4-3-1-2 system, with Krzysztof Piatek and the seemingly unwanted Andre Silva the only other recognised strikers in the squad.

His departure from Lille comes as the French club plans for life after Nicolas Pepe, who finally sealed his protracted move to Arsenal, although it added Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen from Sporting Charleroi.

Brazilian centre-back Duarte, meanwhile, is said to be on the cusp of completing an €11m transfer to Milan.

Reports in Italy indicate the 23 year-old will join Leao in signing a five-year deal.

Milan announced Tiago Djalo has gone the opposite way, joining Lille on a permanent deal.