Transfer saga to keep Neymar on PSG sidelines

It is claimed that talks between PSG and interested parties Barcelona and Real Madrid have continued this week, but there has been no breakthrough over a possible deal for the Brazil star.

Neymar has not played for the Ligue 1 champion since the 2-1 win at Angers in May, having sat out PSG's pre-season matches and all three competitive games in 2019-2020 because of an ankle injury that saw him miss the Copa America.

The forward trained with the first team this week and appeared to be in good spirits with his team-mates, leading to suggestions he could yet decide to stay at the club.

Tuchel says the former Barca player could feature as soon as Monday (AEST), when PSG faces Toulouse, but only if his future has become clearer.

"Neymar is in good shape," Tuchel said. "He has had a good week with his team-mates. However, the club's position is clear: while his situation is unclear, he cannot play.

"If Neymar's situation became clear tomorrow, then he could play.

"The situation with Neymar is unsettling. It helps nobody. Everyone is used to this sort of situation around Neymar. The same thing happened when he was injured. It is normal with the biggest stars."

Midfielder Marco Verratti equally hopes his team-mate stays in the French capital beyond the transfer deadline of 3 September (AEST).

"Neymar and I are close. However, I don't like speaking with him about his future," he said. "Obviously, I want him to stay. I would like it to be [3 September] tomorrow."