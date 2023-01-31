Tottenham seals deadline-day move for Pedro Porro

Tottenham have completed a £40million (€45m) deal to sign attack-minded wing-back Pedro Porro from Sporting CP on the final day of the transfer window, as Djed Spence completed a loan move to Ligue 1 side Rennes until the end of the season.

With Spurs fifth in the Premier League, three points behind Newcastle United and Manchester United having played one game more than their top-four rivals, Antonio Conte has been in the market for reinforcements this month.

Spurs beat Everton to the loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma last week, but Porro has consistently been touted as Conte's top target as the Italian coach seeks to revitalise their top-four bid.

Porro, a senior Spain international with three goals and 11 assists for Sporting this season, underwent his medical on Wednesday (AEDT) and put pen to paper shortly before the window closed.

“I really wanted to come here.”



Watch Pedro Porro's first interview as a Spurs player! 🗣 pic.twitter.com/8gMRLpZmEg — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2023

He has joined on an initial loan until the end of the season, at which point Spurs are expected to pay up to £40million (€45.5m) to sign him permanently.

Porro only joined Sporting permanently last year after enjoying an impressive two-year loan spell at the club, where he won the Primeira Liga title once and the Taca da Liga twice.

However, his final game with the Lisbon club saw it fall to a 2-0 defeat against Porto in this season's Taca da Liga final.

The 23 year-old previously spent time at Manchester City after impressing at Spanish outfit Girona, though he failed to make a competitive appearance for the defending Premier League champion.

Porro could face his former employer on his Tottenham debut on Monday (AEDT), with Conte's side looking to avenge the dramatic 4-2 defeat it suffered against City at the Etihad earlier this month.

He will compete with Emerson Royal at right wing-back, with Spence completing his temporary move to France and Matt Doherty leaving on a free transfer to Atletico Madrid.