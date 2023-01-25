Tottenham beats Everton to Danjuma signing

Danjuma – who was relegated from the Premier League with Bournemouth in 2020 – looked set to join struggling Everton.

Everton, which sacked Frank Lampard on Monday, had been expecting Danjuma to arrive at its Finch Farm training base to complete the formalities of his move on Wednesday. He had already undergone a medical with the struggling Merseyside club.

Introducing the latest member of the Spurs family... pic.twitter.com/atiRIBFRWO — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 25, 2023

However, with the paperwork for the deal remaining incomplete, Spurs made a last-ditch move for the Netherlands international, who has opted to join Antonio Conte's men in their push for Champions League qualification.

Danjuma, whose transfer is subject to international clearance, will provide competition for Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski and former Everton talisman Richarlison in attack as Spurs look to push on for a place in the top four.

The 25-year-old has emerged as a regular goal threat since joining Villarreal in 2021, scoring 22 goals in 51 appearances for the Yellow Submarine.

Since the start of last season, Danjuma is one of just two players in LaLiga – the other being Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior – to hit double figures for goals with both his left (10) and right foot (12) across all competitions.

Danjuma's decision to join Spurs represents another blow for crisis club Everton, who have been linked with Marcelo Bielsa, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Sean Dyche in their search for Lampard's successor.

Tottenham, meanwhile, is hoping to make further additions in what remains of the transfer window, with Sporting CP right-back Pedro Porro reportedly a target.