Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid are among the clubs who have been linked with a move for Olmo during the January transfer window.

The Spain international is under contract with Leipzig, which he joined from Dinamo Zagreb in 2020, until the end of next season.

Olmo stated he is not looking to leave the Bundesliga club as he prepares to resume the season after playing in the World Cup, but the 24 year-old is also not ruling out an exit.

"I have a contract until 2024. I'm not thinking about it right now, just about the next games." he told Bild. "We have three competitions ahead of us.

"Things happen so quickly in football, things can change all the time. We won the DFB-Pokal last season, and we want to do everything we can again this season to play for titles again.

"I have my advisor who takes care of it. I only focus on football. I've talked to Max Eberl [Leipzig's director of sport] quite a few times, but so far not on the subject.

"Maybe we'll talk about that again here in the training camp. We'll see what happens. Everything is possible."

Olmo has scored three goals and provided two assists in all competitions for Leipzig this season.