Sevilla strikes deal for Munir

Munir has had loan spells at Valencia and Deportivo Alaves over the previous two seasons and has failed to force himself into Ernesto Valverde's plans this term, making just 11 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals.

The 23-year-old is now set to make the switch to Sevilla, with the Andalusian club – who sit third in LaLiga – confirming on Friday that they had reached an agreement in principle with Barca for a fee of €1,050,000.

Munir's transfer is subject to a successful medical and the news of his move came swiftly after Sevilla revealed they had agreed a deal with Ajax to bring in Wober.

The defender has impressed for Erik ten Hag's side this season, making eight Eredivisie appearances and featuring in all six of Ajax's Champions League group stage games.

Sevilla will pay €10,500,000 for the 20-year-old, although the deal could rise to €11,000,000 with add-ons.