LaLiga is back!
Transfers

Sevilla signs Acuna, ending hopes of Reguilon stay

Sevilla has signed Marcos Acuna from Sporting CP to all but end its interest in fellow left-back Sergio Reguilon.

Getty Images

WATCH every LaLiga match live, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

Reguilon starred on loan with Sevilla last season and the Europa League winner had hoped to re-sign him from Real Madrid for the 2020-2021 campaign.

However, sporting director Monchi conceded last week his side would likely miss out on the 23-year-old, who is also a reported target for Manchester United.

And on Monday the LaLiga outfit confirmed the arrival of Argentina international Acuna on a four-year deal for a reported upfront fee of €10million.

Acuna spent three seasons with Sporting, making 134 appearances for the Portuguese giants in all competitions.

He becomes Sevilla's fifth signing of the window following deals for Ivan Rakitic, Oscar Rodriguez, Yassine Bounou and Suso, the latter two making their loan moves permanent.

Julen Lopetegui's side finished fourth last season to qualify for the Champions League and begin their 2020-21 campaign with a UEFA Super Cup clash against Bayern Munich on September 24.

News Sevilla Football laliga La Liga Transfers
Previous Hernandez not planning Bayern exit amid PSG links
Read
Hernandez not planning Bayern exit amid PSG links
Next Barca target Lautaro Martinez to stay at Inter
Read
Barca target Lautaro Martinez to stay at Inter

Latest Stories