Semedo bids Barca farewell ahead of Wolves move

Barcelona and Portugal full-back Semedo is poised to swap the LaLiga giant for Wolves, who boast countrymen Nuno Espirito Santo, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Fabio Silva, Rui Patricio, Daniel Podence, Pedro Neto, Vitinha, Roderick and Ruben Vinagre.

As Barca look to free up salary space and raise funds, Semedo farewelled Camp Nou in an Instagram post on Wednesday (AEST).

"Thank you very much Barcelona for giving me the opportunity to live the dream of wearing this shirt, of playing in Camp Nou, of learning and enjoying the best in the world," Semedo wrote.

"Thank you for making me grow as a player and as a person. They were three wonderful years that I will never forget.

"Thank my colleagues, staff, fans and all the people who helped me since I arrived until today. I wish you the best luck in the world. Eternally grateful."

Semedo joined Barca from Portuguese giants Benfica in 2017.

The 26-year-old won two LaLiga titles, the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana during his time in Barcelona.

Semedo made 32 LaLiga appearances and 42 across all competitions last season as Barca was dethroned by bitter rival Real Madrid and humiliated 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.