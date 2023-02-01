Real Madrid to re-sign Rayo Vallecano's Fran Garcia

The 23-year-old initially left the current LaLiga champion on loan during the 2020-2021 season, before signing permanently for Rayo ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

However, with interest from Bayer Leverkusen and Premier League teams in January, Carlo Ancelotti's side exercised their first refusal option, meaning the defender will return to Madrid after the conclusion of this season in a deal worth €5million.

Rayo president Raul Martin Presa lauded Madrid’s decision to let Garcia see out the season with his side, despite a recent injury to Madrid's first-choice left-back Ferland Mendy.

"Madrid have behaved like gentlemen," he said. "They could have [taken him] now, especially with the situation they have with Mendy, but we spoke to them and out of respect to Rayo, to not hurt Rayo, they've behaved like gentlemen.

"They've avoided that he goes to Leverkusen, in their own interests obviously, because they think he's a player who can help them."

Madrid academy product Garcia has impressed greatly since joining Rayo, starting 34 LaLiga games last season and all 19 games so far this season.