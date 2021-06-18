EURO 2020
Transfers

PSG agrees deal with Hakimi: reports

Paris Saint-Germain appears to have won the race for Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi, according to reports from Europe.

Getty Images

European champion Chelsea was initially thought to be the destination for the Moroccan full back, which would have signalled a reunion with Thomas Tuchel, who managed him while he was on loan at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

But the Premier League giant reportedly only had talks with the 22-year-old star, and while a verbal agreement was widely thought to have been made, it appears now the Blues have withdrawn their interest.

There were rumours Inter wanted £43 million ($79 million) plus full-back Marcos Alonso from Chelsea as part of any deal.

