Palace completes loan deal for Everton's Tosun

The Turkey striker moved to Goodison Park in January 2018 and has scored nine goals in 44 Premier League appearances.

However, the 28-year-old has found game time hard to come by at Goodison Park this term, starting just twice in the top flight.

Tosun will aim to kick-start his career in England's top flight with an Eagles side that has scored just 19 goals this term, the second lowest in the Premier League.

Speaking at a news conference, manager Roy Hodgson said Tosun could face Arsenal on Sunday (AEDT).

He said: "He is in contention to be in tomorrow's squad. I'm very grateful for Everton to allow this to be done in time. It's important as we still have eight players missing.

"Cenk has been heavily scouted by the club. We're very pleased to have him with us and know the qualities he can bring to the squad."

Born in Germany, Tosun came through the youth ranks at Eintracht Frankfurt before enjoying spells in Turkey with Gaziantepspor and Besiktas.

The Toffees forked out a reported £20 million ($32.3 million) for his signature two years ago.

He will be the first Turkish player to pull on the red and blue of Palace.