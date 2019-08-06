Norwich City set to sign Sevilla's Amadou

Amadou, 26, joined Sevilla for a reported fee of €14million in July last year, but he started just seven times in LaLiga in 2018-2019.

Injuries disrupted the early part of his campaign, before he failed to hold down a place in the team under Pablo Machin and his replacement Joaquin Caparros, who had been sporting director when Amadou signed.

Monchi, who returned to the club as sporting director in the close season, has since overseen a massive overhaul of the squad and Amadou looks set to be the latest to be moved on.

The former France youth international will reportedly become the Canaries' seventh signing of the transfer window, finally giving him a taste of English football after a move to Crystal Palace in January 2018 reportedly fell through.

Norwich is reported to have a purchase option in the event they avoid relegation back to the Championship.