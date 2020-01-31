LaLiga
Milan move for Robinson falls through

AC Milan's bid to sign left-back Antonee Robinson from Wigan Athletic collapsed on Saturday (AEDT), the Championship club confirmed.

The Serie A giant allowed Ricardo Rodriguez to depart for PSV earlier in the week and looked to have identified a replacement in the form of United States international Robinson.

The 22-year-old, who joined Wigan from Everton last July following a successful loan spell, had appeared set to provide cover for Theo Hernandez.

But Milan has instead recalled Diego Laxalt from a loan with Torino.

Wigan released a statement confirming Robinson was heading back to DW Stadium after a hitch in the transfer.

A fee was agreed — reportedly worth up to €11.9 million ($19.4 million)) — and Robinson travelled to Milan earlier in the day, but the need for additional tests after a medical meant the deal could not be completed before the transfer deadline.

Milan had also been linked with a move for Matias Vina from Nacional in Uruguay, but he joined Palmeiras.

