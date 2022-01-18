Africa Cup of Nations
Transfers

Kolasinac joins Marseille after Arsenal exit

Sead Kolasinac has joined Marseille on a free transfer after the defender was released by Arsenal.

David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international left the Gunners on Wednesday (AEDT), having reached an agreement to terminate his contract.

Kolasinac had fallen out of favour at the Premier League club and returned to Schalke on loan last season.

The 28-year-old is on the move again, joining Ligue 1 side Marseille on a deal until the end of the next campaign.

Kolasinac made 118 appearances for Arsenal following his switch from Schalke in June 2017, but only played for Mikel Arteta's men five times this season.

He becomes Marseille's second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of striker Cedric Bakambu from Beijing Guoan.

