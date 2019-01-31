Kagawa finalising Besiktas move

LaLiga
Shinji Kagawa has been excused from Borussia Dortmund to finalise a move to Besiktas, according to reports.

Borussia Dortmund Sporting Director Michael Zorc has confirmed that Shinji Kagawa has been excused from team duties in order to complete talks regarding a move away from the club.

While Zorc did not confirm the identity of the club in question, it is believed that the former Manchester United midfielder is set to join Besiktas.

 

Hannover Sporting Director Horst Heldt says his club has reached an agreement with Dortmund for Kagawa, but it is waiting on a final answer from the 29 year-old, who has traveled to Turkey.

