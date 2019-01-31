Kagawa finalising Besiktas move

Borussia Dortmund Sporting Director Michael Zorc has confirmed that Shinji Kagawa has been excused from team duties in order to complete talks regarding a move away from the club.

While Zorc did not confirm the identity of the club in question, it is believed that the former Manchester United midfielder is set to join Besiktas.

🎙 Zorc presser ahead of #SGEBVB:



"Shinji Kagawa was not at training today. We have allowed him to complete his final negotiations, but can not release any more information yet." pic.twitter.com/oSXw4WBNfz — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 31, 2019

Hannover Sporting Director Horst Heldt says his club has reached an agreement with Dortmund for Kagawa, but it is waiting on a final answer from the 29 year-old, who has traveled to Turkey.