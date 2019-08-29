Hoffenheim signs Locadia from Brighton on loan

The former PSV forward has failed to make an impact at the Amex Stadium following his reported £16million transfer in 2016 - a club-record fee at the time - scoring six goals in 43 appearances.

Locadia started Brighton's opening Premier League game at Watford and was a second-half substitute against Southampton, but he was left out of the squad for Wednesday's (AEST) Carabao Cup tie at Bristol Rovers.

Hoffenheim confirmed on its official website that an agreement has been reached to take the 25-year-old on loan until the end of the 2019-2020 campaign.

The Bundesliga side has taken three points from their first two matches and had been in the market for a fresh option in attack since losing Joelinton to Newcastle United in July.