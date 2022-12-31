Gremio sign Uruguay striker Suarez

The Uruguay striker was a free agent after leaving his boyhood club Nacional and will continue his career in Brazil.

Preparado para este lindo desafío en @gremio, con muchas ganas de estar ahí y disfrutar ⚽️🇪🇪



VAMOS TRICOLOR! 😉 pic.twitter.com/q2zhztqCmr — Luis Suárez (@LuisSuarez9) December 31, 2022

É DO GRÊMIO! 🇪🇪🇺🇾 Um dos maiores da história do Uruguai, @LuisSuarez9 chega ao Tricolor para seguir sua trajetória vitoriosa, agora vestindo a nossa camisa! Artilheiro, multicampeão, copero y peleador! Seja bem-vindo, Luisito! pic.twitter.com/eOW9LXQ6fA — Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio) December 31, 2022

Suarez was wanted by Mexican side Cruz Azul, but Gremio won the race for his signature.

Porto Alegre-based club Gremio confirmed the signing of the 35-year-old on New Year's Eve.

Suarez helped Nacional to win the Primera Division title after returning to his homeland from Atletico Madrid.

The veteran won four LaLiga titles during a hugely successful spell with Barcelona and claimed another with Atleti in the 2020-2021 campaign.

He also lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy at Barca in 2015.

Suarez won the Copa America with Uruguay in 2011, and is his country's all-time top goalscorer, with 68 in 137 games, though he failed to net during its recent FIFA World Cup campaign at Qatar 2022, probably his last as a player.