Everton signs Ukraine international Mykolenko

The Ukraine international has penned a four-year deal with the Toffees and becomes the club's first signing of the January transfer window.
Happy New Signing! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/dUmPpBuxEj— Everton (@Everton) January 1, 2022
Mykolenko has represented his country on 21 occasions and was part of the squad that reached the quarter-finals of UEFA Euro 2020.
Speaking to Everton's official website, Mykolenko said: "Moving to Everton is a big and important step in my life.
"I have always dreamed of playing in the Premier League. English football is where the game was born and I think that it will suit my game very well.
"I am 22 but I don't feel like a youngster. I have experience of playing at European level and hope I will continue to improve as a player.
"I am excited about the opportunity of playing in front of our supporters at Everton. I have seen the last few games at Goodison Park and they were unbelievable.
"They are incredible fans to whom I feel great responsibility."
The deal comes amid rumours that Lucas Digne is headed to Chelsea, with reports suggesting the Blues are chasing a loan deal for the France international.
Digne has been a mainstay of Everton's line-up since arriving from Roma in August 2018 but has fallen out of favour under Rafael Benitez.
Chelsea is on the lookout for reinforcements after losing Ben Chilwell to a serious knee injury for the rest of the season, with Marcos Alonso its only other recognised option in the position.