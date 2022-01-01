Everton signs Ukraine international Mykolenko

The Ukraine international has penned a four-year deal with the Toffees and becomes the club's first signing of the January transfer window.

Mykolenko has represented his country on 21 occasions and was part of the squad that reached the quarter-finals of UEFA Euro 2020.

Speaking to Everton's official website, Mykolenko said: "Moving to Everton is a big and important step in my life.

"I have always dreamed of playing in the Premier League. English football is where the game was born and I think that it will suit my game very well.

"I am 22 but I don't feel like a youngster. I have experience of playing at European level and hope I will continue to improve as a player.

"I am excited about the opportunity of playing in front of our supporters at Everton. I have seen the last few games at Goodison Park and they were unbelievable.

"They are incredible fans to whom I feel great responsibility."

The deal comes amid rumours that Lucas Digne is headed to Chelsea, with reports suggesting the Blues are chasing a loan deal for the France international.

Digne has been a mainstay of Everton's line-up since arriving from Roma in August 2018 but has fallen out of favour under Rafael Benitez.

Chelsea is on the lookout for reinforcements after losing Ben Chilwell to a serious knee injury for the rest of the season, with Marcos Alonso its only other recognised option in the position.