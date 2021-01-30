El Shaarawy leaves China to rejoin Roma

WATCH every Serie A match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

The 28-year-old Italy international has rejoined the club on a reported two-and-a-half-year contract.

El Shaarawy left Roma for Shanghai Greenland Shenhua in July 2019 for €16 million ($25.2 million) and won the Chinese FA Cup later that year.

He completed his return to the capital club exactly five years after he marked his Roma debut with a goal against Frosinone.

"When I arrived in Rome the first time I realised how little time it takes for this club and this city to make a deep impression on you," he said.

"When I left I quickly realised that both would always be in my heart. Now I cannot wait to be once again representing this club and these colours."

General manager Tiago Pinto said: "Everyone knows the quality El Shaarawy has, but few are aware of the full extent of his desire to come back and wear the Roma shirt once more – and it is that desire and belief in our project that made all the difference.

"Today we are delighted to welcome him back to the club once again."

El Shaarawy scored 40 goals in 139 appearances for Roma in his first spell with the club, but it remains to be seen how he'll fit into the current line-up.

The boss earlier today on the return of El Shaarawy to #ASRoma! 💬

The former AC Milan man returns with the Giallorossi third in Serie A heading into the weekend games, four points behind Inter Milan in second.