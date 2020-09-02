Duffy completes 'dream' Celtic loan move

Shane Duffy said he has fulfilled a childhood dream after completing a season-long loan move to Celtic from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The centre-back will link up with the Scottish champion for the 2020-2021 campaign after international duty, where he is preparing for Nations League fixtures against Bulgaria and Finland with the Republic of Ireland.

"I'm delighted, it's something that I've always dreamed of doing and I'm just excited to get up there now and get going. Hopefully I can do my best for the club. I'm over the moon, it's been a long time coming!" Duffy told Celtic's official website.

"People will know the connection with Derry in Ireland and Celtic, and it's all we knew, really.

"Growing up, I was lucky enough to get over to a few games and experience the atmosphere. It's my boyhood club and it's literally a dream when you're a kid.

"Now I get the chance to go to Celtic Park and to play for the club is a huge honour and hopefully I can do them proud."

Duffy joined Brighton from Blackburn Rovers in August 2016 and helped the club achieve promotion to the Premier League.

He was a mainstay in the Seagulls' first two campaigns in the top flight but made just 12 Premier League starts under Graham Potter last term following the arrival of Adam Webster from Bristol City.

With Ben White also having returned from a season-long loan at Leeds United, Duffy's opportunities appeared limited at the Amex Stadium this term.