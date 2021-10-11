Bayern Munich could be set for a busy transfer window.

With Barcelona struggling financially, clubs are eyeing off its talent.

Bayern is reportedly interested in a number of players at Camp Nou.

TOP STORY – DE JONG, TER STEGEN WANTED IN MUNICH

Bayern Munich is eyeing Barcelona quartet Frenkie de Jong, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Pedri and Sergino Dest, according to Sport.

Barca is a club in crisis amid its financial woes, which led to the departure of superstar captain Lionel Messi on a free transfer at the start of the season.

Now, Bundesliga champion Bayern is looking to capitalise, having previously been linked with midfielders De Jong and Pedri, goalkeeper Ter Stegen and right-back Dest.

ROUND-UP

- Barca's move for Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is dependent on the future of Ousmane Dembele, says Sport. Dembele has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United previously.

- Calciomercato claims Milan will wait to sign wantaway Torino star Andrea Belotti on a free transfer at the end of the season. Tuttosport reports Serie A champion and city rival Inter are also interested in the Italy international.

- Bruno Fernandes' contract extension is a priority for United, according to Fabrizio Romano. United is also looking to re-sign Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba, who has been linked with Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

- The Daily Telegraph reports Newcastle United is eyeing a move for Ralf Rangnick as its sporting director in the wake of the club's huge takeover. Rangnick works for Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow.