Chelsea reportedly readies new mega Lukaku bid

The Blues chased Erling Haaland without success and have now set their sights on Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku was on Chelsea's books from 2011 and 2014 but has since become one of the world's best forwards.

The Blues had an initial £85m (€100m) offer, including Marcos Alonso, for the Belgian striker rejected by Inter.

The Sun claims Lukaku is keen on a return to Chelsea, citing "unfinished business" from his previous stint in London.

ROUND-UP

- Paris Saint-Germain is not guaranteed to retain Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe , reports AS. The France superstar has already informed PSG that he will not extend his current contract, due to expire in 2022, and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is set to take over talks.

- Aymeric Laporte has told Manchester City he wants to leave to return to Spain this off-season, reports 90min. Barcelona and Real Madrid are both interested in the Spain international, who is not first choice at City.

- Arsenal has proposed a player-plus-cash deal, believed to be worth £60m, for Leicester City's James Maddison according to Football.London, but negotiations are "very slow".

- Tottenham will complete a £47m (€55m) deal for Atalanta defender Cristian Romero imminently according to Romano. Atalanta will fill the void by signing Merih Demiral from Juventus.