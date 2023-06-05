Chelsea agrees deal for Ecuadorian teen Paez

Paez has just six senior appearances to his name and became the youngest debutant and goalscorer in the Ecuadorian top flight having found the net when he made his bow in February.

Paez also made his Copa Libertadores debut in a win over Corinthians at the start of last month.

Chelsea Football Club has agreed a deal to sign teenage midfielder Kendry Paez from Independiente del Valle! ✍️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 5, 2023

The 16-year-old captained his country at the Under-17 Copa America and registered a goal and three assists as he started all four of Ecuador’s recent Under-20 World Cup matches.