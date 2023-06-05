BUNDESLIGA
Transfers

Chelsea agrees deal for Ecuadorian teen Paez

Chelsea has agreed a deal to sign midfielder Kendry Paez from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle with the teenager joining the club when he turns 18 – in 2025.

Paez has just six senior appearances to his name and became the youngest debutant and goalscorer in the Ecuadorian top flight having found the net when he made his bow in February.

Paez also made his Copa Libertadores debut in a win over Corinthians at the start of last month.

The 16-year-old captained his country at the Under-17 Copa America and registered a goal and three assists as he started all four of Ecuador’s recent Under-20 World Cup matches.

