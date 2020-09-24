Bynoe-Gittens follows Sancho path from City to BVB

Sporting director Michael Zorc confirmed the arrival of the City academy player, who has been capped by England at Under-17 level, during a media conference on Friday (AEST).

Bynoe-Gittens follows in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho, who was 17 when he left the Premier League giant for Dortmund in 2017.

Sancho departed City for a clearer path to first-team football and has become of the hottest properties in Europe after scoring 30 goals and setting up another 35 in 79 Bundesliga appearances.

"Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has joined us, and we are delighted to have him at in our youth set-up. He will initially play with the Under-19s," said Zorc.

"Our scouting department have done a fantastic job! He is a highly talented wide player, who will get the chance to develop at his own pace in our youth teams.

"We don't want expectations to be raised too high right from the start.

"He is still a year younger than Jadon was then … the hope is that at some point he will be promoted to the professional team."

Bynoe-Gittens becomes the third Englishman in Dortmund's ranks, alongside Sancho and 17-year-old playmaker Jude Bellingham.