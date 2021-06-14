Buffon poised for Parma return

Buffon announced he would be ending his second stint with Juventus following the conclusion of the 2020-2021 season, though has made clear he is not ready to retire just yet.

The 43-year-old – who won 176 caps for Italy – has revealed he has offers from clubs set to compete in the Champions League, as well as the possibility of returning to his "origins".

It has been widely reported in the Italian media that Parma are close to tempting their former player back to potentially end his illustrious career where it all started.

Gigi Buffon confirms that he’s “not retiring” and he’ll continue to play football next season. He’s joining Parma in Italian 2nd division, here we go confirmed! 🏁🧤



Amazing comeback where he started his career 26 years ago. Contract set to be signed until June 2023. 🇮🇹 #Buffon — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2021

Spanish heavyweights Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have also been linked with Buffon, who intends to reveal his future plans this week.

"On the table I have many proposals that touch different keys," he said when speaking to the Italian media on Monday.

"There are teams that make the Champions League and have offered me a leading role, others that aspire to win it but want me as a secondary option, and I only did that role for Juve.

"Then there would be the return to my origins, which produces different feelings and gives me the motivation I need to do well.

"I'm putting everything on the table and in three or four days I will decide, I have to figure out which is the best thing to be a leading protagonist."

Buffon came through Parma's academy in the early 1990s and went on to play over 200 games for them across all competitions.

Juve made him the world's most expensive goalkeeper at the time in 2001, costing in the region of €52million. He left in 2018 to join Paris Saint-Germain, though headed back to Turin the following year.

During his time with Parma, Buffon won the the Coppa Italia, UEFA Cup and Supercoppa Italiana. However, a return would see him plying his trade in Serie B following their relegation from the top flight.