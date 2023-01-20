Bournemouth completes Ouattara signing

Ouattara, 20, has impressed in Ligue 1 with Lorient, scoring six goals and providing as many assists in 18 appearances this season.

The Burkina Faso international had been linked with the likes of Everton and Leicester City, but the Cherries beat their Premier League rivals to his signature in a deal reported to be worth around £20million (€22.9m).

Bournemouth will be hoping Ouattara can help it pull away from the Premier League relegation zone after an alarming run of form, with eight defeats in its last nine league games leaving it just a point and a place above the bottom three.

Cherries chief executive Neill Blake said: "We are pleased to secure the services of Dango, a promising and sought-after player with a great deal of potential.

"We have been monitoring him for a period of time and he fits the profile of the young, ambitious, hungry and hard-working player this club is looking to recruit."