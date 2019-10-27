Bayern rules out Muller sale amid United links

Muller has been heavily linked to struggling Premier League giant Manchester United and Serie A outfit Inter since revealing he was considering his future at Bayern.

Frustrated with his lack of game time under Niko Kovac, Germany international Muller has started Bayern's last two matches, including Saturday's 2-1 win over Union Berlin.

Amid the speculation regarding Muller, Salihamidzic said: "We have two long-term injuries, and you're trying to convince us that we're giving someone up.

"This is a novel you write all the time. We are not thinking about the players we should give up but looking to bring the team back to running again and playing stable football."

After the match, which was won by Benjamin Pavard and Robert Lewandowski, Muller joked about the rumours.

"I've heard that it will be colder here from Monday, then I have the change in air here too," the 30-year-old said.

Muller emerged from Bayern's youth system in 2008, and he has since won eight Bundesliga trophies with the Bavarian powerhouse.

He has also celebrated Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup titles during his time in Munich.