LaLiga
Transfers

Barcelona signs former Inter striker Rey Manaj

Barcelona has signed Rey Manaj from Albacete for an initial €700,000, with the former Inter striker agreeing a contract until June 2023.

Twitter (@FCBarcelonaB)

Watch LaLiga LIVE on beIN SPORTS 

The fee could rise by €2million in performance-based bonuses over the next three and a half years, with 22-year-old Manaj set to line-up for Barca B in the third tier.

After starting his senior career with Cremonese, the Albania international – who has a €50m release clause in his Barca contract – moved to Inter and made six appearances for the club during a stint that included loans to Pescara, Pisa and Granada.

Manaj joined Albacete in July 2018 on loan with an obligation to buy. He scored nine goals in 39 league appearances for the Segunda Division side.

News Barcelona Internazionale Football laliga La Liga Transfers
Previous Arteta casts doubt on January signings
Read
Arteta casts doubt on January signings
Next Aston Villa signs Samatta to help fill striker voi
Read
Aston Villa signs Samatta to help fill striker void

Latest Stories