Barcelona signs former Inter striker Rey Manaj

The fee could rise by €2million in performance-based bonuses over the next three and a half years, with 22-year-old Manaj set to line-up for Barca B in the third tier.

After starting his senior career with Cremonese, the Albania international – who has a €50m release clause in his Barca contract – moved to Inter and made six appearances for the club during a stint that included loans to Pescara, Pisa and Granada.

Manaj joined Albacete in July 2018 on loan with an obligation to buy. He scored nine goals in 39 league appearances for the Segunda Division side.