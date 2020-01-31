Barcelona agrees €31m deal for Francisco Trincao

LaLiga
Francisco Trincao will join Barcelona on 1 July after the club confirmed it had agreed a €31million ($50.6 million) deal with Braga to sign the Portuguese forward.

Trincao will sign a five-year contract and his release clause has been set at an eye-watering €500 million ($815.3 million).

The 20-year-old was the joint top-scorer at the 2018 European Under-19 Championships as Portugal claimed victory.

He has featured in 21 games across all competitions for Braga this season, contributing three goals and six assists, after making his first-team debut for the club in December 2018.

A versatile player capable of operating across the forward line, he will provide a further attacking option for Barcelona once the 2020-2021 season begins.

The club had been linked with Richarlison and Willian this week but on Friday (AEDT) director Guillermo Amor ruled out any further incomings during the January transfer window.

