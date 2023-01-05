Aussie star Luongo returns to Ipswich Town

Luongo joins Ipswich Town on a free transfer after his contract with Middlesbrough expired, seeing the 30 year-old return to the club where he spent a season on loan in 2012 while on the books at Tottenham Hotspur.

"It’s been 10 years or so since I was here before and it’s great to be back," Luongo said.

"I want to be in a team that’s doing well and I think that this is a good opportunity here. I’m delighted to get the deal done and now I’m focused on helping the team get promotion."

✍️ Welcome back, Massimo Luongo! #itfc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) January 5, 2023

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna was delighted with his arrival, saying: "Massimo is an accomplished midfielder with an abundance of experiences in club and international football.

🎥 Massimo Luongo sat down with us earlier today after rejoining the Club. #itfc pic.twitter.com/eZxsoDsqVr — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) January 5, 2023

"He is a versatile and intelligent player who strengthens our options for the second half of the season. His experience and professionalism will also be an important addition to our dressing room."