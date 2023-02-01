Athletic Club triggers buy option for Herrera

Herrera joined Athletic on an initial loan deal in August and has made 11 appearances this season, six of those being starts.

The 33-year-old, who was born in Bilbao and previously spent three years at Athletic from 2011, has now officially joined the LaLiga club until the end of the 2023-2024 campaign.

"El partido frente al @Cadiz_CF tiene una importancia tremenda"



"El partido frente al @Cadiz_CF tiene una importancia tremenda"

"Queremos que San Mamés empuje en un momento de dificultad en cuanto a puntos. Esa posible victoria del viernes es la vida"

Both sides confirmed the news on their official websites on Thursday (AEDT), with the deal going through prior to Wednesday's (AEDT) transfer deadline.

It brings an end to Herrera's time with PSG, whom he joined from Manchester United as a free agent in July 2019 and made 95 appearances for.

He won the Ligue 1 title, Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions twice each, while also lifting the Coupe de la Ligue, though he was never considered a regular starter.