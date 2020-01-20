Aston Villa signs Samatta to help fill striker void

Samatta arrives at Villa Park from Belgian side Genk, giving the relegation-threatened Premier League club a much-needed extra option up front.

Former Club Brugge striker Wesley, who joined Villa in a reported £22million move in June, suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury in the win over Burnley on New Year's Day.

Samatta will hope to help fill the void, having scored 10 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions for Genk this season.

The Tanzania international has cost Villa a reported £10m.