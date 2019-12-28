Lyon bounces back in style to go top

Last season's semi-finalist had lost five of its past six games in all competitions, including a dire defeat away to Castres last weekend.

But Lyon rebounded with style on Sunday (AEDT), scoring an unanswered 35 points in the second half as it ran in seven tries in a one-sided match.

Hendrik Roodt dotted down twice, with Pierre-Louis Barassi, Dylan Cretin and Jean-Marcellin Buttin also going over in a dominant second-half display.

Lyon had earlier raced into a 17-0 lead inside 12 minutes with Patrick Sobela and Charlie Ngatai crossing, the host keeping its opponent at bay during two periods down with 14 men after yellow cards for Killian Geraci and Rudi Wulf.

Bayonne, which had Mariano Galarza in the sin bin when Cretin and Buttin scored late on, only had three Romain Barthelemy penalties to show for its efforts.

The bonus-point win moved Lyon two clear of Bordeaux-Begles, which has the chance to return to top spot when it plays Pau on Monday (AEDT).

Elsewhere, Racing 92 made it four straight wins and jumped up from 10th to fifth with an entertaining 44-20 win at Brive.

Finn Russell scored the first of four first-half tries for Racing, which led by 16 at the interval, Camille Chat claiming a double.

It extended its advantage with two more scores in the second half, Teddy Thomas and Brice Dulin going over.

Bottom-of-the-table Stade Francais followed up its win over Pau last time out with a battling 20-20 draw at Montpellier.

Handre Pollard looked like he had given host Montpellier victory with a 68th-minute try, which he converted himself, just after Stade's Sekou Macalou had been sent to the sin bin.

But Joris Segonds was on target with a late penalty for the visitors, who are now just a point behind Agen.