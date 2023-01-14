Nadal will turn 37 in June and calling time on his career at the grand slam he has won a record 14 times might be the ideal way to sign off.

Making predictions for the season, Germany's Zverev told Eurosport: "Unfortunately, I think Rafa will retire at Roland Garros.

"I don't want it to happen but I think he will have a great tournament, potentially win it and say goodbye."

That would mean Nadal joining his great rival Federer in waving goodbye to a glorious career after the Swiss played for the last time at the Laver Cup in September.

Nadal's tears that night in London pointed to a realisation his own time on tour was also nearing its end.

However, Nadal denies Zverev has been given any encouragement to throw out such a specific retirement suggestion, which was revealed before the Australian Open.

Nadal is the defending champion in Melbourne and he also took the Paris slam last year to reach 22 for his career, putting him one ahead of Novak Djokovic.

"I don't know what's going to happen in six months," Nadal said, quoted by Eurosport.

"I have a very good relationship with Zverev but not enough to confess something like that to him.

"The reality is that I'm here to play tennis, try to have a great 2023, fight for everything that I have struggled throughout my career, and I don't think about my retirement.

“You think about it week after week because that's how you show me at every press conference. But I will answer the same every time you ask me."

Nadal has lost six of his past seven tour-level matches, suggesting he might struggle to make serious inroads in his title defence, which starts against Britain's Jack Draper.

Asked if he felt vulnerable, Nadal said: "Yeah, of course. Without a doubt. I have been losing more than usual, so that's part of the business.

"I think I am humble enough to accept that situation and just work with what I have today.

"I need to build again all this momentum. I need to build again this confidence with myself with victories.

"But it's true that I have been losing more than usual.

"I already have been here for three weeks, practising every day with the conditions, with the best players. That helps a lot in general terms.

"My situation, I don't know what can happen on Monday but my personal feeling, without a doubt, is better now than three weeks ago, in general terms."