Nick Kyrgios has become the first star to sign up to Naomi Osaka's sports agency.

Australian Kyrgios was described by four-time grand slam winner Osaka as possessing an "unmatched style", while her business partner Stuart Duguid said the controversial ATP Tour player was "absolutely the icon" for young tennis fans.

Osaka and Duguid, her long-time agent, announced the Evolve agency in May as both left IMG.

Kyrgios, the extravagantly gifted world number 45, has won six career titles on the ATP Tour and has a world ranking high of number 13, with many considering him an unfulfilled talent.

The 27 year-old won the Australian Open doubles title alongside countryman Thanasi Kokkinakis in January, and in singles he has reached consecutive semi-finals in his past three tournaments in Houston, Stuttgart and Halle.

Osaka told Boardroom.TV that Kyrgios "embodies the types of athletes we want to work with".

"He's got an unmatched style, passion and personality that is unlike any other in the sport," Osaka added.

"Nick is the most talented and entertaining tennis player on the tour, bar none," Duguid said. "His energy is infectious. And love or hate him, you definitely can't keep your eyes off him. For Gen Z and younger, he is absolutely the icon."

While Kyrgios is planning to play at Wimbledon next week, Osaka will be absent, with the former world number one troubled by an Achilles injury.