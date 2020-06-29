The Australian has been highly critical of his rivals in the top echelons of men's tennis, after Novak Djokovic and a host of others were pictured partying during the ill-fated Adria Tour.

Prayers up to all the players that have contracted Covid - 19. Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ - this takes the cake. https://t.co/lVligELgID — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 23, 2020

During the tournament, played in front of crowds and in defiance of the strict Covid-19 measures being undertaken by other sports, Djokovic and a number of rivals tested positive for the illness.

Zverev returned a negative test, before insisting he would self-isolate for 14 days regardless. But images of the German partying in a crowded bar have provoked another strong reaction from a fed up Kyrgios.