Speaking after his straight sets 6-4 6-4 win over Colombia's Alejandro Gonzalez Kyrgios echoed the pre-tournament words of his captain, Lleyton Hewitt, that reputations 'go out the window' in the revamped tournament format of the season-ending finals.

After Kyrgios's match, Australia made light work of its South American opponent, Alex De Minaur and doubles pairing Jordan Thompson and John Peers getting Hewitt's team off to the perfect start.