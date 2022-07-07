Nadal played through the pain barrier in a mammoth four-hour quarter-final clash with Taylor Fritz on Thursday, regularly being checked over by his physio during a 3-6 7-5 3-6 7-5 7-6 (10-4) win on Centre Court.

The Australian Open and French Open champion admitted in the aftermath of that success he was "worried" about the prospect of having to withdraw from the tournament, saying: "I don't know [if I will be able to play] – I am going to have some more tests, but it is difficult to know."

Nick Kyrgios sends his well wishes to Rafael Nadal 🤝#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/AKj1CTcT07 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2022

Nadal appeared on the practice courts on Thursday in a bid to find a way of competing but was unable to serve at full power, and reports said tests had revealed a 7mm abdominal tear.

The 36-year-old's efforts were ultimately in vain as he confirmed he was pulling out at a news conference later on Friday, meaning Kyrgios advances to a first major final.