Kyrgios received a controversial time violation during the second set of his match against Harry Bourchier, and tensions erupted between the Australian star and the umpire.

“That’s where my service motion starts,” he told the chair umpire.

But the penalty stood, prompting Kyrgios to halt play and demand the court supervisor explain the decision.

"I’m not playing. Get him (the supervisor) out. No, I don’t understand. I wanna talk to him,” he said.

“I’m not f***ing moving. It’s like you guys do it to just be funny. Bro, I was serving. Why’d you have to call it?”

As he sat on his bench awaiting the court supervisor, Kyrgios continued his rant against the official.

“Because the tennis is about the umpires, right? They come to see you. You’re an extra. You’re an extra for all of us,” he said.

Kyrgios then explained to the supervisor: “So he’s a smarta*** and calls it? I have to go back and forth to get my towel. I was here, I was actually here serving.

“Then he says everyone’s service technique was the same.”

After the heated exchange, Kyrgios resumed play and went on to win the match.