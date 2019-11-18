Italy v Canada - doubles highlights November 19, 2019 00:56 2:38 min Italy sent in its two stars for the doubles, where it gained a measure of revenge over Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov, winning in three. WATCH the Davis Cup finals LIVE on beIN SPORTSREPORT: Day of upsets to kick off the Davis Cup finals in Madrid Highlights Italy tennis Canada Davis Cup -Latest Videos 21:19 min Magisterial - Episode 13 1:39 min Hewitt says rankings mean little in Cup cauldron 2:33 min Croatia v Russia - Match 1 (Rublev v Gojo) 2:32 min Croatia v Russia - Match 2 (Khachanov v Coric) 2:45 min Croatia v Russia - doubles highlights 2:03 min Italy v Canada - Match 1 (Pospisil v Fognini) 1:58 min Belgium v Colombia - doubles highlights 2:38 min Italy v Canada - doubles highlights 2:51 min Italy v Canada - Match 2 (Berrettini v Shapavolov) 2:37 min Belgium v Colombia - Match 2 (Goffin v Galan)