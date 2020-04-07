With the ATP Tour suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 20-time grand slam champion looked to engage fans on social media.

Here’s a helpful solo drill. Let’s see what you got! Reply back with a video and I’ll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely 🎩😉👊 #tennisathome pic.twitter.com/05lliIqh1h — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 7, 2020

In a video posted on Twitter, Federer – wearing a panama hat – volleyed a ball repeatedly against a wall at close range, and asked others to do likewise.

😂 good try though https://t.co/bFjvnuS2sj — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 7, 2020

"Here's a helpful solo drill. Let's see what you got!" the Swiss great wrote. "Reply back with a video and I'll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely #tennisathome."

I Like the broken racket in the back! 👍 https://t.co/TIHhxaa3bP — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 7, 2020

Many fans took up the challenge, with Federer replying to several efforts.