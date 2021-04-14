And the man he is seeded to meet in the final, Rafael Nadal, encountered even less resistance in brushing aside Federico Delbonis 6-1, 6-2 on his delayed return after injury since losing in the quarter-finals in Melbourne.

Sinner, 19, shot to prominence by making it into this month's Miami Open final.

The world number 22 had seen off Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 at this Masters 1000 event to book his first ever date with Djokovic.

But it proved a one-sided contest at the Monte Carlo Country Club, with Djokovic sweeping into the next round in one hour and 34 minutes.

"Solid" is how Djokovic described his own performance.

"I have to be satisfied considering I think I had a tough draw for the first round, playing Sinner, who is in form, who is striking the ball very well.

"I knew it was going to be a challenge. I walked into the court with the right intensity, right focus.

"I just started my clay court campaign, so it's a long way to Paris (and the French Open). Hopefully I'll be able to play consistently well and stay healthy."

Sinner said his focus was "always about improving".

"That's what I'm trying to do. Try to learn from this match today as well, even if sometimes it's tough to accept," added the Italian.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic will next face for the first time Briton Dan Evans - a "very smart player" - who ousted Hubert Hurkacz, Sinner's Miami conqueror, for a place in the quarter-finals.

