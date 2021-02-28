Aussie Popyrin claims first ATP Tour title February 28, 2021 10:55 7:15 min Australia's Alexei Popyrin claimed his first ATP Tour title at the Singapore Tennis Open, coming from a set down to defeat Alexander Bubkin 4-6 6-0 6-2. WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT News tennis ATP Alexei Popyrin Alexander Bubkin -Latest Videos 4:02 min BVB star Sancho breaks Bundesliga assists record 6:27 min Championship wrap: Mass brawl mars Cherries win 6:27 min EFL Championship: Bournemouth v Watford 4:10 min Six Nations: Italy v Ireland 3:25 min Serie A: Hellas Verona v Juventus 1:31 min Premier League: Newcastle United v Wolves 3:41 min Serie A: Bologna v Lazio 3:41 min Immobile misses penalty as Lazio falls at Bologna 1:26 min LaLiga: Getafe v Valencia 1:31 min LaLiga: Eibar v Huesca