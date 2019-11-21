Argentina v Germany - Doubles Highlights November 21, 2019 04:59 3:44 min Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies put the icing on the cake against Maximo Gonzalez and Leonardo Mayer by winning the longest Davis Cup tie-break – taking the final set 7-6 (20-18). WATCH the Davis Cup finals LIVE on beIN SPORTSDAY 3 REPORT: NADAL dethrones croatia as spain advances Highlights Germany Argentina tennis Davis Cup -Latest Videos 2:16 min Keown urges Arsenal to consider Pochettino swoop 3:24 min Mourinho raids Lille for two coaches 1:39 min Lewandowski warns that his best is yet to come 1:44 min Djokovic happy to beat 'tricky' Nishioka 5:43 min Serbia v Japan - Match 2 (Djokovic v Nishioka) 2:56 min Serbia v Japan - Match 1 (Kranjinovic v Sugita) 2:36 min Mourinho's best bits from last season 2:36 min Mourinho replaces Pochettino at Tottenham 0:30 min Murray defends new Davis Cup format 3:30 min Argentina v Chile - Doubles Highlights