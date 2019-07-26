Zverev reaches Hamburg semis

Zverev and Lendl parted ways less than a year after starting their collaboration ahead of the US Open.

The German could start the post-Lendl era with a second ATP Tour singles title of the season, having come from a set and a break down to beat Krajinovic 2-6 7-5 6-2 in his homeland on Saturday (AEST).

Krajinovic served for the match at 5-3 up in the second set, but Zverev showed great resistance to pull himself off the ropes, winning four games in a row to level the match before largely dominating the decider.

No.2 seed Zverev will take on defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili in the last four after the No.4 seed beat Jeremy Chardy 6-2 6-3 in Hamburg.

Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev claimed the scalp of Dominic Thiem.

No.1 seed Thiem's titles hopes were ended with a 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-5) loss to 21-year-old Russian Rublev, who will face Pablo Carreno Busta - a 3-6 6-2 7-6 (7-4) conqueror of Fabio Fognini.

Carreno Busta's fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut was knocked out of the Swiss Open Gstaad by Joao Sousa, a 4-6 6-3 7-5 quarter-final winner.

Pablo Andujar and Albert Ramos Vinolas continue to fly the flag for Spain in Switzerland, and will meet at the semi-final stage after defeats of Dusan Lajovic and Roberto Carballes Baena respectively.