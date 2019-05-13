LaLiga
Williams sisters set up Rome clash

Serena and Venus Williams will meet in the second round at the Foro Italico, 21 years after their only other clash in Rome.

Serena Williams will face her sister Venus in the second round of the Internazionali d'Italia after they secured contrasting first-round victories.

Tenth seed Serena started her clay-court season with a commanding 6-4 6-2 over Rebecca Peterson at the Foro Italico.

The 23-time grand slam champion will do battle with her older sibling 21 years after their only other previous match in Rome, which Venus won at the quarter-final stage.

Venus, unseeded in the Eternal City, came through an almighty tussle with Elise Mertens 7-5 3-6 7-6 (7-4).

Madison Keys, Anett Kontaveit, Garbine Muguruza and Victoria Azarenka also made it through to the second round along with Amanda Anisimova, who will face newly-crowned Madrid Open champion Kiki Bertens.

 

