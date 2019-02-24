Tsitsipas claims second ATP title in Marseille

Tsitsipas, who beat Roger Federer en route to the Australian Open semi-finals last month, continued his fine start to 2019 with a victory in Marseille in less than two hours.

Kukushkin, whose only tournament win on the tour came in 2010, had appeared set to force a decider when 5-3 up in the second set.

However, Tsitsipas rallied and won the tie-break to add to the Stockholm Open title he claimed in October, when the 20-year-old became the first Greek to win an ATP Tour crown.

World No.12 Tsitsipas had his first break point when 2-1 up in the opening set but failed to grasp the opportunity as he sliced a backhand wide, with a similarly wayward shot ensuring Kukushkin held.

Yet the Tsitsipas took his second break point, and the first set, when Kukushkin fired a backhand into the net.

A delicious forehand cross-court winner earned Kukushkin his first break midway through the second set and he staved off a couple of break points to hold and go 4-2 up.

However, Tsitsipas broke back to make it 5-5 when Kukushkin was serving for the set, and in a tight breaker he converted the first match point that came his way.