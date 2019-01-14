LaLiga
Sharapova shows no sympathy after throwing Dart

Maria Sharapova was in a ruthless mood following her demolition of Harriet Dart in round one of the Australian Open.

Maria Sharapova had no compassion for Harriet Dart after the Russian star inflicted a double-bagel defeat on her beleaguered opponent at the Australian Open.

Former world number one Sharapova barely raised a sweat in her 6-0 6-0 rout of British qualifier Dart in Melbourne on Monday.

Dart left Rod Laver Arena in tears following the 63-minute demolition but five-time grand slam champion Sharapova had no sympathy for the 22 year-old post-match.

"I mean, there is no time for that, I'm sorry to say," Sharapova – the 30th seed – said. "But when you're playing the first round of a grand slam, I have been in many positions, last year Wimbledon came out against a qualifier that played really well. 

"There is no doubt that my level wasn't where I wanted it to be, but she was there to take the match."

Sharapova, who won the Australian Open in 2008, will meet Swede Rebecca Peterson in the second round.

