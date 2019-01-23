Osaka powers past Svitolina in Melbourne

LaLiga
Naomi Osaka cruised into a second grand slam semi-final after proving too good for Elina Svitolina at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

The US Open champion powered past Svitolina in an impressive 6-4 6-1 victory in their quarter-final on Rod Laver Arena.

Osaka, the 21-year-old fourth seed, was the aggressor throughout and she was too strong for the sixth-seeded Svitolina.

Svitolina, who beat Osaka twice last year, is now 0-4 in major quarter-finals and needed treatment during the second set.

Osaka will face either Serena Williams or Karolina Pliskova in the last four.

After a few relatively comfortable holds, Osaka and Svitolina traded breaks, the former using her power to grab a 5-3 lead.

Serving for the set, Osaka produced some nervy points from 30-15 to allow Svitolina to get back on serve once more.

Incredibly, Osaka gave up a 0-40 lead in the next game, but a return winner and Svitolina hitting the net with a backhand saw the Japanese star take the set.

Osaka quickly grabbed a 3-0 lead in the second set before Svitolina took a medical timeout for treatment on her shoulder/neck area.

But the break did nothing to slow down Osaka, who closed out a superb victory in one hour, 12 minutes.

