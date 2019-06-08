Murray would be happy even without singles return

The three-time Major champion is set to make his return from injury in the Fever-Tree Championships doubles draw at Queen's Club this month, where he will partner with Feliciano Lopez.

Murray is now pain-free after suffering from a long-standing hip problem that ultimately led to a resurfacing operation in January and he has not played since the Australian Open, when the emotional Briton received tributes from players and supporters.

While a return to singles action has not been ruled out, Murray would be satisfied with his accomplishments if the dramatic five-set first-round defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut proves to be his last outing.

"It would be nice to, but if I don't, I'm okay with that as well," he said.

"Ultimately, once I got rid of the pain and I started to enjoy doing other things, fun things with my friends and my family, I'm pretty relaxed about whether I get back on the court competing again or not.

"I've been able to do a lot of things I've not done for a really, really long time without pain like playing golf, even going and walking the dogs. It's fun and enjoyable now, whereas it was pretty uncomfortable for a couple [of] years.

"If the match I played in Australia was my last one, it would be an amazing way to finish as well. It was a great match, brilliant atmosphere.

"In a way it would have been a fitting end because I did sort of struggle. As I get older, especially because of what I have been through the last couple of years, I've realised it's not about winning all the time. It's actually about giving your best effort. That day, I could not have given more than I had."

Murray was touched by the support he received in Australia and has since had some contact with some of the ATP Tour's star names.

The 32-year-old continued: "In Australia, it was a tough time for me because I just didn't know what the outcome of anything was going to be and [I had] the genuine feeling that I might not be playing again.

"A lot of the players around the Australian Open were really supportive and that was nice in what for me was quite a difficult time emotionally, mentally. Since then, a few have reached out from time to time, checking how I'm getting on. I am not massively close with loads of guys in the locker room but there are a few that I get on with really well with.

"I've had a couple of messages from Roger Federer. Stan Wawrinka, he's messaged me a couple of times. Rafa [Rafael Nadal], once or twice – and a lot of the British players as well.

"If I do come back to play, I'm going to have a completely different perspective on things for sure than what I had for most of my career. It will be very different.

"We get to go to amazing places, some of the nicest cities in the world. If I get back to playing I would try to make sure I enjoy the cities a little bit more. I'd be okay with not playing again as well."